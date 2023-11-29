Another video of Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky emerged online hours after they made their first public appearance

In the new video, Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky arrived at the venue alongside their crew while being hailed by some fans

A clip showed Naira Marley standing in front of a bag of rice and food items, which stirred reactions online

Marlian label boss Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Maley, Samson Erinfolami, aka Sam Larry and Oniyide Azeez 'Zinoleesky' have been trending online hours after they made their first public appearance.

Hours after Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and Sam Larry reunited, a new video of them at an unknown venue emerged online.

Fan hails Naira Marley and Sam Larry in video. Credit: @nairamarley/TikTok @samlarry.elegushi

The three men were spotted alongside some crew members in the trending clip while a male fan was seen hailing them.

Another clip showed Naira Marley conversing with some people while a bag of rice and other foodstuff were seen on the ground.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were recently released from police custody.

People react as fans hail Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed they were giving foodstuffs to win people's hearts. See the comments below:

trenches_kids_xxo:

"Nigeria na rice dey wan take bribe una."

lautech_instablog:

"Rice is the best way to the heart of Nigeria. Just two portion of rice, we would forgive you."

alajemba_ifeanyi_jeremiah:

"Una mind no go touch ground."

makavelli_grammm:

"Glory to God!"

body_skin_fix:

"Hmmmmm so what’s the celebration for ?? It’s well ooh …..na who d!e loose sha."

darasimi2229:

"Lol make then enter street nah Abi so that we youth too go chop rice also."

rinochscakes:

"They are trying their best to return to the public...."

official_rolesh:

"I'm not sure naira Marley don ever share pencil ✏️ before now his sharing rice for eyes service."

Marley and Sam Larry file for lawsuit

Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry sued the police and magistrate following their lengthy detention over their alleged involvement in Mohbad's death.

The Marlian boss and his associate filed a basic rights case against their continued detention.

The singer had previously revealed he was working with the police to unravel the mystery behind Mohbad's death.

