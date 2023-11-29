Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has now opened up on changing the lives of two of her lucky fans

The music star took to her X page to announce how she would be making them millionaires before the end of the year

Teni’s online announcement drew a range of interesting comments from netizens with many of them praising her

Much loved Nigerian singer, Teni, has decided to spread love with her fans going by her recent announcement on social media.

The music star whose full name is Teniola Apata, took to her official X page to share her plans of making two of her fans millionaires.

According to the Billionaire crooner, she is going to change the lives of the two lucky fans before the year 2023 comes to an end. Explaining further, the singer vowed to find these fans and make sure she improves their lives.

Teni’s generosity stemmed from her newest album doing numbers and performing well. The singer admitted that she was very happy about it.

She wrote:

“BEFORE THE END OF THIS YEAR, ONE OF MY FANS OR MAYBE TWO WILL BECOME MILLIONAIRES!!!!!!!! SAVE THIS TWEET. I WILL FIND YOU AND CHANGE YOUR LIFE. MY ALBUM GOING CRAZY, I DEY HAPPY LIKE THIS.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Teni vows to make 2 fans millionaires before 2024

A number of Nigerians were very pleased with Teni’s announcement. Some of them camped under her comment section to show interest while others praised her generosity.

Read some of their comments below:

Oba of Kaduna displayed how he would spend the money if he gets it:

This tweep assured Teni of his support:

Jessy lobbied to be one of the lucky two:

DJ Daley praised Teni’s album:

Helena said she doesn’t believe she can be one of the lucky fans:

Tega cried to God for help:

Santorini called Teni a sugar mummy:

Sunne claimed the singer just won big from betting:

Tolu Lope begged to be chosen:

This fan asked for Teni’s details to send her money:

