A few hours after BBN Pere made it known that he was not dating his colleague, Mercy, shippers have exhumed a video

In the recording, Pere and Mercy were together paying a visit to some women and they called him their in-law

He was smiling after hearing being called such a name and the women took time to advise Mercy about their relationship

Some die-hard fans of BBN Pere Egbi and his colleague Mercy Eke have dug up a video to show that the reality show star has been playing with their emotions after saying he wasn't dating Mercy.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Pere made a tweet where he made it known that he wasn't dating Mercy.

Shippers Dig Up video where women called BBNaija Pere their in-law. Photo credit @pereegbiofficial/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

He warned fans to stop tagging him when Mercy receives any gift as he is not the one sending them to her.

In response, shippers exhumed a video where BBN Pere and Mercy were received by some women who called Pere their in-law.

Women give Mercy and Pere relationship tips

In the recording, the women were saying BBN Pere was lucky to be dating Mercy. The reality star also acknowledged the compliment and smiled at them.

The women went ahead to advise Mercy about relationships as they shared some of their marital experiences with her.

This development is coming after the two reality stars kicked off a romantic relationship while they were housemates in the All Stars edition.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the clip of women calling Pere's in-law

Reactions have trailed the video where some women were calling Pere their in-law. Here are some of the comments below.

@Bukyfat:

"This video makes me cringe. What?"

@Santagh3:

"I actually opened the comment section because of this.

@giftkalu55:

"Make I laugh out loud e no easy at all."

@BrayanJ652:

"Una wan kill me with laugh today."

@Joviable:

"I still cringe each time I come across this video."

@unusuaIHQ:

"Perish has his fans as his PA, his secretary, his team of staff, and also is in chats with his fans updating them of everything. Rainy might as well ask Pere what color of boxers he’s wearing today. Shameless fave and fan."

@unusuaaddaaa:

"Na it’s the way mercy fans will open space to hype him, matured shop isonu! Shameless fuuls."

@Flowfy02:

"Na wa pere don tear their wrapper."

@yettyebi2495:

"Wetin be this ."

@DianaAtuha80222:

"As if they didn’t know that the guy is a movie start he was playing a script of trending after the show and now the movie is done, he has achieved what he has achieved including the shippers gifts. he is now back to reality. Wahala."

Source: Legit.ng