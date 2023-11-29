Nigerian singer Teni has traded words with a troll who called her music terrible on social media

The troll said her latest song was awful and Teni promised to beat up her baby daddy if she did not stop

The troll later called the singer razz and Teni had to boast of having a blue passport to show that she is enlightened

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata and a troll have engaged in an online brawl over her music. The person known as Imoteda on social media had commented about Teni's latest music and called it terrible.

Teni boasts of having blue passport as she fights troll. Photo credit @tenientertainer

In response, the singer who promised to make some of her fans millionaires this year threatened to beat up Imoteda's baby daddy.

Troll calls Teni a razz babe

As they engaged in a back-and-forth, the troll called singer Teni a razz babe. The singer had to prove that she wasn't close to such a name as she was born abroad.

The Nigerian musician boasted of having a blue passport and she labeled the online antagonist a crazy fellow.

See their hot exchange here:

Fans react to Teni's outburst

Reactions have trailed what happened between singer Teni and an antagonist. Here are some of the comments below.

@richardsunday_:

"Teni work on your sound and craft . Your songs have been below par."

Blue passport can only take you to another country not write songs for you.

@ngaladiiya:

"Wetin concern blue passport for this talk .the person self fit get another better passport."

@iam_kelvinossai:

"Her comment was out of context tho. Nothing related to blue passport in the talk. Absolutely nothing."

kaydeejay_nikkay':

"Y’all will just be abusing someone that is better than Una miserable life, teni did nothing wrong and yet they attacked her now she is abusing them Una Dey say where passport enter the matter any fight nah fight."

@aromapely:

"The way celebrities survive trolls should be studied o."

@fluffy_bear143':

"But why do some of these people think it’s nice to look for a celebrity tro*ble, they’re humans."

@melanin___queen_:

"Why una even dey brag with blue passport? Is it not just the color? No be to go change my own green passport to blue passport cover.. shikena."

@__fejiro__:

"Please leave Teni alone….she’s a lovable person."

2lifeofbig_temz:

"What she’s saying is if her music is not good she still has hope of better life unlike the troll no music , no better life."

@dontplayimoutside:

"With Yankee passport, Them say we local"

