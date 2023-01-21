Nigerian singer, Teni, has been spotted dancing in yet another video which has gone viral online

In the video, the singer sports a white tank top over a pair of black and red leather pants with some sunshades on

While some pointed out that she had gained some weight, others found the video amusing

Teni is out here living her best life following her weight loss transformation and it is beautiful to see.

Photos of Teni dancing. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The talented musician was recently captured on camera shaking her waist to one of her songs.

In the video as seen on her Instagram page, the singer can be heard saying:

"Na waist I wan dey whine 2023."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of Teni dancing

cli_ton5:

"Na now you know say you go marry."

youngking_ice:

"Love her new shape."

princessprice2:

"My favorite sabi whyne waist ooo"

bigasset101:

"Cruise baby."

she.that.brings.joy:

"Kai! Alot of babe no go know say na because of fat oh! Sorry chubby made her to be wearing baggy. "

dynamo_dex:

"Make she de watch her weight oh! Make she no go fat back."

babaseun91:

"She is beginning to add weight again."

