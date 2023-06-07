Nigerian talented Afropop singer Teni took it overboard this time about her talent and essence in the entertainment industry

The Billionaire crooner spurred reactions amongst her fans and music enthusiasts in her recent Instagram live video

Teni asserted that no one in the entertainment industry could measure up to her swag with reason to back it up

Talented Nigerian vocalist Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has stated that she is the best in all that pertains to her profession and fashion style.

She made the aggressive assertion during an Instagram live session, boasting that no one could match her swag.

The Billionaire singer expanded her claim of dominance to include the Nigerian entertainment business and Africa as a whole.

Teni released the video in response to critiques of her newly released single, "No Days Off."

The singer also stated that she would promote the song independently and not rely on anyone’s assistance.

"Na me swag pass for this country; nobody swag reach me for this Africa. No worry, I go dey independently, push am. You feel me?" she said.

Watch her video below

Nigerians react to Teni’s video

1sufficientraba:

"On colos no loud am."

phr3akyyy:

"All this artist don dy frustrate one by one."

gratitude_is_suitable:

"You get 3 solo hits for Nigeria no worry you pas Davido."

newmanyange:

"Teni has swag truly, her dress sense is fire."

hencha01:

"Mama want drop song! Now look for Wetin go trend you."

korede1_ola:

"Tbh she got some swag ."

hayofe001:

"Nah you gan gan Teni get what you get ok ."

ak_fitness91:

"Music no dey your side again, no use werey come back."

Teni reveals she lost 75 pounds without surgery

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, recently caused a stir on social media over her obvious weight-loss.

The formerly plus sized singer was known for her big stature and she took many by surprise with new photos that showed she had lost weight.

Taking to social media, the music star spoke more on her new look. According to Teni, she lost 75 pounds. Not stopping there, she added that she achieved it without having a surgery.

