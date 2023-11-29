Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade are two Nigerian singers with soundtracks on the soon-to-be-released Hollywood movie - The Book of Clarance

The movie, which is set to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2024, also featured soundtracks from veteran American stars Lil Wayne, Jay Z, among others

Adekunle shared a thriller from the movie, which has seen many celebrities and fans congratulating him

It is another major win for the Nigerian music industry as singers Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and Yemi Alade, are among the list of artists with soundtracks on the Hollywood movie 'The Book of Clarence.'

The soon-to-be-released movie by Jeymes Samuel, which is set to be released in January, also features soundtracks from Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Jay Z, among others.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold wrote:

"It’s great to see such incredible representation in a first of its kind film. #TheBookofClarence, a film by @Jeymes features new music from myself, @JAYZ @liltunechi @yemialade and more. Exclusively in movie theaters January 12."

Watch a video Adekunle Gold shared below:

See list of artists featured on The Book of Clarence soundtrack below:

Legit.ng recalls that Rema and Burna Boy also featured on Hollywood hit movie Wakanda album.

Why Adekunle Gold slammed Arsenal fanbase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold lashed out at a netizen who suggested that he leave Manchester United for Arsenal.

This was after the singer expressed disappointment in Manchester United's 4-3 loss against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on November 8, 2023.

In another report via Legit.ng, Adekunle broke down in tears during a stage performance.

