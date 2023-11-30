Uche Jombo has shared a lovely video of herself and Nosa Rex as they work together on a movie location

In the clip, Nosa Rex acknowledged the thespian as an ancestor because of her years of experience in the industry

Jombo who was enjoying the praises boasted that it's not easy to have spent more than 20 years making movies

Two Nollywood thespians, Uche Jombo, and Nosa Rex have warmed the hearts of fans with an adorable video shared on social media.

The clip which was recorded by Jombo shows how the actress linked up with Nosa Rex to shoot a movie.

Nosa Rex who recently became a landlord hailed the actress for the number of years she has put in the movie-making industry.

Nosa Rex calls Uche Jombo an ancestor

In the video, posted on Instagram Nosa Rex called Jombo an ancestor. He said she already knows how to navigate things as a movie maker because of her experience. He also noted that Jombo should be worshipped by now if she were a god

In response, Jombo the American citizen also boasted that spending over two decades in the industry was not an easy journey.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video posted by Jombo

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the responses below.

@jc_le_maestro_:

"The always beautiful Nigerian lady I know."

@im_ekekwe_basil_:

"See her face. So much beauty and so natural. Queen continue being strong, healthy. Much love ."

@mhiz_jules:

"UJ normally na fine wine."

@clairechinnel:

"Back to back entertainment, we cannot wait."

@allwell__05:

"Love u Uche jumbo, favorite actresses, got to see u tho but much younger then."

@kgbplanet:

"Uche na confirm ancestor for the industry ,very strong woman."

@iam_realtobeh:

"Pursue him comot for your waist oh, I no too trust Babrex o."

@kris.iweka:

"Did you hear that "idiot guy" yet it was joke situation."

@rujohnson2323:

"Every green."

@ike.calista.5:

"That smile."

