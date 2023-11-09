Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, spurred massive reactions online on his videos to become an Arsenal football club fan

The staunch Man U was advised by one of his followers to join the Arsenal fanbase after the Red Devils lost to FC Copenhagen on November 8

The singer blatantly showed his strong inclination for Man U by stating that the worst he would rather do than be an Arsenal supporter

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has lashed out at a netizen who suggested that he should leave Manchester United for Arsenal.

The Afropop star first expressed disappointment in Manchester United's 4-3 loss against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on November 8, 2023.

Adekunle Gold slams fan who asked him to leave Man U for Arsenal



AG Baby, as he is fondly called, tweeted that despite the team's awful performance, he would not let it break his heart because of how he loved them.

"I love this club way too much for this constant heartache," he declared.

A sympathetic Arsenal supporter approached the musician and suggested that he should join the Gunners instead of continually complaining about his current team.

"Come to Arsenal AG," the netizen wrote.

The singer responded that he would rather eat faeces than switch to Arsenal.

See their conversation below

