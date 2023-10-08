The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has asserted that historical evidence suggests that the Igbo people originally migrated from Ile-Ife, an ancient Yoruba town in Osun state

The monarch spoke during the unveiling of the first edition of the International Conference, "Ile-Ife and Yoruba Civilization: Nexus between Tradition and Modernity"

Oba Ogunwusi urged Nigerian academia to accurately document the history of the Yoruba race to enhance unity and cohesion

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says historical evidence shows that the Igbo race from the southeast migrated from Ile-Ife, the Yoruba's ancient town in Osun state, Southwest Nigeria.

Ooni said this in his palace while unveiling the first edition of the International Conference tagged ‘Ile-Ife and Yoruba Civilization: Nexus between Tradition and Modernity’.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says historical evidence shows that the Igbo race migrated from Ile-Ife.

The monarch challenged Nigerian universities' academia to document the Yoruba race's history properly rather than relying on jaundiced history, Vanguard reported.

Yoruba's history not fully documented, says Ooni of Ife

Speaking further, Oba Ogunwusi said proper documentation would foster unity and reveal the ties across ethnic groups in Nigeria.

According to him, the Yoruba race has about a quarter of its history documented; hence, he is collaborating with select universities on the need to properly document the history of the race to enhance cohesion among the people globally, The Nation also reported.

“We have good evidence to believe that Igbo race has its roots here in Ile-Ife. There is Ile-Igbo here in the palace which was not a recent creation but has been existing here for decades. For this and many other reasons, I believe we need proper documentation of our history,” the Ooni said.

In his remarks, a renowned professor of history, Siyan Oyeweso, said the conference aims to bring scholars together to discuss how to properly document the history of Yoruba, with a focus on Ile-Ife as the source of the race.

Nigerians react to Ooni of Ife's statement

Mansur Olamilekan Agbaje-Liasu said on Facebook:

"Well, the fact is that human history has always been a history of migration. He may be right because there are words in Igbo that are similar to that of Yoruba vis a vis igala."

Komolafe Dare said:

"We don't need all this now, face your kingship duties, which I consider too enormous to keep you busy, sir, particularly in the southwest."

Fŕankline Junior said:

"We first settled in Ife that doesn't mean that we migrated from Ife."

Gregory Chiletem Odor said:

"Way to go His Majesty! We must get our history right."

Adex Arikawe said:

"Until Benin and Onitsha origin are substantiated, this assertion would generate unnecessary controversy, which is needless at this point in time. People are too aggrieved to tolerate any narrative that isn't in alignment with their beliefs. Needless distraction."

Nigeria will be great with the cooperation of Yorubas and Igbos, says Ohaneze

In a previous report, the Ohaneze Ndigbo reiterated that the unity of Nigeria was important and disregarded the report that the country was heading towards a break-up.

The Lagos chapter of the apex Igbo group stated this during the inauguration of Colonel Reuben Nwako (rtd) as the chairman of Ohanaeze Ikorodu Division who was presented to His Royal Majesty, Oba Adewale Shotobi, Adegorushen V, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu and his Cabinet members.

The president of Ohanaeze, Dr Domferguson Okoli, went with Eze Ndigbo of Lagos state, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu and other important personnel.

