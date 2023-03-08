The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, took to social media to celebrate the women in his life on International Women’s Day

Taking to social media, the Yoruba monarch shared photos of his different wives and accompanied them with a lengthy message

The photos of the Ooni’s wives got a lot of netizens talking as many of them wondered about who his favourite is

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, joined many people in different parts of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 is dedicated to honouring all women of different classes and from different backgrounds.

The Ooni of Ife, a man with a harem of wives, made sure to also join in the celebration of powerful Nigerian women.

On his official Instagram page, the Yoruba monarch shared a lengthy post where he highlighted the importance of women in the society and even mentioned the names of powerful Nigerian women who had impacted the country positively.

His post reads in part:

“We must reminisce on their powerful contributions to our national treasure through the prism of history. Legends such as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Alimotu Pelewura, Mama Aduni, Ladi Kwali, Flora Nwapa, Buchi Emecheta, Mabel Segun, Nana Asma'u, and we can see millions of others indelible footprints on our national history We must celebrate the continued outstanding efforts of our women through icons such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Aminu Mohammed, Yemisi Edun, Mariam Olusanya, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and other inspiring women who keep shattering the glass ceiling with their incredible stories.”

The monarch also accompanied his post with a series of photos of some of his beautiful wives. The Ooni was seen flanked by his brides in some of the photos and they left many fans gushing.

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react as Ooni of Ife flaunts his beautiful wives on International Women’s Day

Shortly after the post honouring women was posted on the Ooni of Ife’s page, a number of netizens stormed his comment section to react. Many of them were mostly focused on the photos of his wives.

Read some of their comments below:

one_millie_:

“From this post you'd know the favourite Olori .”

soniabluxuries:

“Mother of your prince deserves to be celebrated today sir.”

godswill__felix:

“Na you get Women's day King Solomon .”

abignajapan:

“The only man chopping this life.”

broke_fola:

“Na only u marry right for this country sir .”

blessing_norah20:

“Olori Ashely is just a black beauty and heart made of gold.”

its_nono_darlyn:

“Happy international women's day to the Solomon of our time .”

