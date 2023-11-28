Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has continued to call out his ex-wife Sheila over their failed marriage

Isreal has claimed that she left his house and moved in with a friend to do inappropriate things even though she was married

He shared a video of Sheila with her friend Ginika on a staycation in a house in Abuja

Isreal Afaere has sparked another round of reactions on social media with a now-deleted post calling out his ex-wife Sheila Courage.

In the video, Sheila was seen with her friend Ginika, a lady Isreal had claimed in his post that started the messy drama was a bad influence in his ex-wife's life.

Ginika, a content creator, went for a staycation in a luxurious apartment, and Isreal's ex-wife, Sheila, was there with her.

In his caption, the logistics manager said his wife, a pastor's daughter, left their home in Benin and moved to Abuja on flimsy excuses to engage in nonsense.

Recall that Sheila called out Isreal for policing her, refusing to let her go out and locking her out when she eventually did.

He wrote:

"When a fully married woman, leaves her husband's house to Abuja, with flimsy excuses to start doing nonsense. A pastor's daughter ooh."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Isreal's post

b3rants_:

"But she was a virgin when you married her. Now you want to twist it. Take your L in peace bro. The person that will marry you and live with your character is somewhere. Let the girl breathe and let us breathe too. We are tired."

maxeewell:

"Pastor’s daughter different from other girls ? Abi Wetin they worry this one. Say she be pastor’s daughter know means say she no like head. abeg rest."

thetoluabosede:

"This guy is traditional, go get married to a traditional woman, someone you’re same age and not a young girl! You wan lock her up? Didn’t you know she’s an influencer before marrying her! Shouting married woman married woman up and down! Please rest."

trina_joness:

"I checked her page she was a content creator and pageant queen before you married . You saw all those if you didn’t like it why marry her."

glitteringjewelriesbycy:

"If no be say na Israel first enter her ehnn , social media men for Dey talk anyhow."

ruthroberts7683:

"You guys should look out for isreal, his mental health is at stake."

muna__sommie:

"Lol na Israel this thing pain pass, but na pastor daughters too are human. Sheila why you do Israel like this."

