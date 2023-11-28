A maid's devotion and dutifulness to her madam has been rewarded by the woman in a massive way

The Nigerian madam got the housemaid admission in the same school as hers in Canada and sponsored everything

Pictures of the madam and her 20-year-old housemaid who is now a student abroad have melted hearts

A Nigerian woman, Lioness Eze, has sponsored her hardworking housemaid to Canada.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, November 26, Eze revealed her maid, Ekeleme Miracle, is currently doing her first degree in IT innovation in Ontario.

She sponsored her housemaid to Canada. Photo Credit: Lioness Eze

Source: Facebook

An excited Eze sang the praise of Miracle and recalled how she stood in the gap and played the role of father and mother to her son when she had her twins in the UK.

"...She took care of my son when I left to UK to put to bed to my twins. My son never for one day felt I wasn't around him.

"Each time my son asks of where the dad is, she's always there for him to make sure no vacuum at all," she wrote.

Miracle rewarded by her madam

Upon successful relocation to Canada, Eze said she took it upon herself to ensure Miracle joined her. She sponsored everything for the 20-year-old maid. In her words:

"I applied for her degree program into same university as mine in Ontario. She got the admission, I started applying for her visa, she was denied first time. But she was granted visa the second time and was given 3 years visa to study in Canada."

Eze added that she now sees Miracle, whose mum is late, as her older daughter. She shared pictures of Miracle abroad with her son and another group picture of all of them.

People hailed the maid's madam

Amaka Martins Oparaji said:

"Your kind is rare Lioness, may God bless your good heart and may posterity be kind to you.

"NB: Miracle Biko don’t ever change from the good girl you’ve always been remember where you’re coming from please wish all the best."

Kelechi Unegbu Akubudike said:

"God Almighty will continue to bless, protect and prosper you greatly in Jesus name Amen. Congratulations to you Miracle I pray you remain forever miraculously blessed and honest always Amen."

Immaculata NooNoo Uwandu said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations to her.

"The Lioness you are a blessing to many, and God will keep protecting your family and fight your unseen battles. Thank you for changing her life, wow!!!"

Frankcess Amarachi Charles said:

"Her name is paving way for her! Thank you for being her angel on assignment! God bless you for letting God use you!"

Ujunwa Agatha said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!

"It is good to be good.

"When Dey give u peace.

"U shower dem with love ❤️."

Joy Adubor Perpetual said:

"You just sow a seed in the life of your children. Some one some where will surely favour them. How I wish everyone can be like you. God bless you mama."

