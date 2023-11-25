Sheila Courage, the wife of Davido's Isreal DMW has fueled more reactions online with more details of her marriage to him

In a lengthy post on her page, the makeup artist revealed how she lived in fear of her husband, who locked her out of the house at the slightest provocation

Sheila also recounted moving out several times and Isreal accusing her of taking pills to prevent pregnancy

The drama between Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afaere, and his ex-wife, Sheila, has taken a new turn.

After accusing him of abusing her physically and emotionally, Sheila has shared more details of the things she endured in the marriage.

Davido's ex-wife shares more details of messy marriage

Did Sheila see signs?

Isreal's ex-wife admitted the signs were there when they were planning the wedding as he rushed things and even threatened.

She said that most of the things Isreal did concerning the wedding were without her consent, and she never wanted an elaborate wedding.

Sheila revealed they started having problems in the marriage by November, a month after the wedding, and Isreal started locking her out and forbidding her from leaving the house.

To make the marriage work, Sheila's parents, her father-in-law and her pastor intervened, but according to her, Isreal only pretended to change.

The makeup artist also claimed that her ex accused her of preventing pregnancy, and every effort to make him see otherwise proved abortive.

She added that her decision to leave home accumulated from everything she endured in the marriage.

Sheila also revealed that her ex was not supportive of her business, remained unaccountable for the money he made working for Davido, and would make a big deal anytime she brought it up.

See the posts below:

Davido reacts to Sheila and Isreal drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer waded into the messy online drama between his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Drama kicked off after Isreal took to social media to reveal how ungrateful and deceptive Sheila was despite all he did for her.

In a post on X, Isreal's boss, Davido, preached the importance of staying silent until it is essential to speak up.

