Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Uriel Oputa has sparked reactions online with a recent video

The reality star visited a fertility clinic and revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs until the right man comes

According to Uriel, the quality of women's eggs reduce by age 30, and netizens have shared different opinions about her video

For Uriel, she has secured her future and ensured her lineage continues running when she finds the right man.

In a video on her page, the BBNaija star who had a crush on fellow star, Neo, shared a video and detailed her journey to a fertility clinic.

Uriel, who suffered a heartbreak last year, revealed that at her age, her mum already had five children and she is still without a husband, a hard pill to swallow for her.

For Uriel, because the quality of a woman's eggs reduces by 30, she decided to freeze her eggs and secure herself.

She captioned the post with:

"I’m creating awareness!!! Apparently by 30 the Quality of our eggs Reduce Ladies would you consider Freezing your Eggs? Until Mr Right comes?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uriel's post

Read some of the comments gathered from the reality star's post below:

solum_x:

"I'm concerned about how much you talk about marriage and settling down. Not that it's not good but you're enough Uriel. You're great, you're purpose driven, you're diligent, you're smart! There is no age to marriage. Please don't pressure yourself. You are loved!!!"

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a:

"Currently having problems having a child for my husband due to my decrease in eggs .. im 39 we been trying for three years no success I wish i was educated about egg freezing I wouldn’t be in the situation im in now … a empty womb and a broken heart… ladies please educate yourselves."

kingmaxbrand:

"Na wa ooo women are going through a lot oo."

cy.2659:

"Just have a baby now, then Mr right will come in the future, so you and your child can be friends while still very young."

ricky_v_secret:

"There a lot of things happening in this world… and this one sounds nice o."

vera_efua_uzuazor:

"Very necessary, ladies needs to be educated about the option of egg freezing."

