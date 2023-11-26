The ex-wife of Israel DMW, Sheila Courage, vehemently refuted any claim that she described her former spouse as a "two-minute man"

This came after an attempt by an X user to impersonate her on a microblogging platform to make derogatory statements about separated couples' bedroom life

Sheila took to her social media account to clarify the minds of her fans and followers about the fraudulent tweet

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW, real name Israel Afeare, has denied that her former husband is a "2 mins" man.

This clarification came after an imposter claimed that Sheila hid under an X account to make some disparaging comments against Isreal.

Davido's Isreal DMW's ex-wife reacts to new claims around estranged husband

Source: Instagram

The account made up bogus, hostile conversations between Isreal DMW and Sheila to deceive people.

"Since Isreal has decided to bring this whole issue online, let me start dropping evidence. You said I forced you to marry me because I was a virgin. Should I also tell the whole world how you are a 2 mins man? Just few days ago you were begging me to forgive you, now you took—"

The whole issue online, I will be posting all the evidence soon. Let's see how it goes."

Sheila Courage responded by saying she wasn't the one behind the account.

She further clarified that she is not on X and that the allegations are baseless.

"I'm not on Twitter! This is a fake account, and everything posted there isn't valid," she wrote on her Instagram story.

See screenshots of her post below

Sheila Courage denies claim of ex-husband being a "2 mins" man

Source: Instagram

