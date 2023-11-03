Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel Smith recently stirred emotions online with some relationship nuggets she shared with her fans

The All Stars housemate recently noted to her fans that ladies need to be grateful for the little their men give them

Angel's comment was a response to a fan who asked why she left her ex-boyfriend, who owned a Bentley

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith has set tongues wagging with comments she recently shared online about staying in toxic relationships because of materialistic things.

The BBNaija star had noted to ladies that they need to appreciate the little they have and get from their boyfriends.

Reality TV star Angel stirs emotions online as a clip of her speaking about happiness in a relationship goes viral. Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith/@soma_apex

Source: Instagram

Angel's comment was stirred by a question from a fan who asked her why she left her ex-boyfriend, Adam.

The fan noted that Adam was wealthy and owned a Bentley.

"Be happy in your keke" - Angel replies fan

The reality TV star, in response to her fans, noted that she has learnt a vital lesson about life she would never do without.

She noted that it was better to "be happy in a Keke rather than cry in a Bentley."

Angel Smith, in the clip, explained why she believes it is better to have less but be happy instead of a life of luxury filled with misery and pain.

The reality TV star had come out weeks ago to announce her break up with previous lover to be with former BBNaija housemate Soma.

Watch Angel's clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Angel Smith's video

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"See people need to realize that money doesn’t bring happiness it only excite us, true happiness comes from within; you will be surprised that so many wealthy people are not happy in real life, so if you are broke now and you are praying for God to bless you with wealth, make sure you’re already happy before the wealth comes, money doesn’t bring happiness to you."

@mr_aondona_:

"Broke girls go think say na hate speech."

@speakerrrr_:

"Omo. Tears no get house oh. You fit cry inside wheelbarrow sef."

@kv_by_kelvin_:

"Considering that crying will happen in the Keke why will I not choose a comfortable place to cry? Why not? Bentley I cry... Keke I cry.. and you want me to choose Keke to cry inside heat where my tears will not dry on time?"

@mirian_okudah:

"That’s why adekunle said 'money no Dey bring happiness o, na when I get money I realize, but I no be hypocrite, I Dey pray make you get your own too."

@__buchiii:

"Better to cry inside Bentley my dear."

@ella.baby3:

"This one just finish knack."

@stephchik:

"Crying Dey every where choose your own wisely."

@cokka_og:

"With your dirty teeth, you’re talking in the nonsense, dem need to sannnnd you. Keke keeee u there."

@commanderr_tom:

"Always the people with m0ney advising us to be comfortable and managing with SAPA."

@_essyoflagos:

"It’s better to cry inside Bentley oh , all cry no be cry."

Angel addresses criticisms of her affair with Soma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Angel opened up on how the negative criticisms of her relationship with Soma affected her mentally.

Angel made this revelation during an interview with media personality Hero Daniel.

She noted that she's had to work on herself a lot and is usually upset when people still see her in a bad light and as someone unworthy of true love.

