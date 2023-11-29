A Nigerian lady who hustles by selling akara by the roadside is celebrating her five years in the business

The lady, Amy Special Fries, shared a video on TikTok to mark the event and to show the progress she has made

Amy looked posh in the video, and a lot of netizens could not help but admire her dedication to the business

A lot of social media users are admiring a Nigerian lady who sells Akara by the roadside.

This is coming after the lady shared a video on TikTok to mark her five-year anniversary in the business.

The lady is celebrating her 5th anniversary in the business. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyakarafryer.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Amy Special Fries was seen smiling happily as she celebrated how far she had come in the business.

She was wearing a beautiful gown and holding a cake. In another photo, she was seen beside the fry place in the nicely designed shop.

She captioned the video"

"Happy 5 year Anniversary to the strongest girl ever; thank God for growth."

A lot of social media users joined Amy in the comment section to celebrate with her and to wish her well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Akara seller celebrates five-year anniversary

@ijeomannamani158 said:

"Sis, I pray that you will do more than this next year Amen."

@Jayden said:

"Congratulations. I pray that God should give me strength to start my own business soon. I pray for more growth for you."

@chiamakaonyiuka commented:

"Wait o! This is before Geneva nne, close to my house. I will patronize you soon."

@Amasurvivor commented:

"Happy anniversary baby girl. May your business continue to grow."

@Gold digger said:

"Expand the business dear. Great job."

@Gelion said:

"Congratulations! This new year you must move higher in Jesus' name, amen. God bless you."

@Dan-Buzzy said:

"I came all the way from IG to here. I love your business, and I'm also a lover of Akara. Hoping to meet you someday."

