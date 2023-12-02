Tope Alabi recently shared a moving video of a church congregation singing her hit songs back to her during a programme

The gospel singer in a clip was seen dabbing her eyes in a handkerchief as she looked emotional

In a reaction, Tope Alabi said the love and affection she received from fans and lovers got to her

Veteran gospel singer Tope Alabi couldn't hold back the tears over the immersed display of affection she received during a church event in Lagos.

Tope, who attended the church programme alongside her husband, took to her Instagram page to share a video capturing the moment the church choir and congregation sang her hit songs back to her.

Video of Tope Alabi at a church programme.

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer was repeatedly seen dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief while her husband, seated beside her, beamed with joy as he watched her emotional reaction in the video.

In a caption of the video, Tope expressed the impact the show of love she received had on her as she expressed gratitude to God.

She wrote in a caption:

"This really messed me up. It was an emotional moment for me at the just concluded IN HIS PRESENCE programme organized by @bidemiolaoba This is nothing short of God’s grace, and I do not take it for granted. Thank you, Jesus!!!"

Watch the video Tope Alabi shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tope Alabi was honoured by the House of Representatives in the US.

Celebrities, fans react to Tope Alabi's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

authenticmuy:

"You surely don't know how blessed you are and how many souls you have gladdend, lifted and touched with your gift/songs. I wish you know. We are plenty ooo."

emmaohmagod:

"This is what they call ABUBUTAN ANNOINTING!!! I celebrate grace ma."

jekalyncarr:

"May God continue to bless you more and more! Keep shining."

sunmboadeoye:

"We love you ma."

mummyglee__fanpage:

"Whatever you do in this life, Marry well please the husband always by her side. Lord we are grateful for this gift of Mummy tope.. Thank you lord… Mummy shine on."

Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi

Legit.ng reported how actor Yemi My Lover called out Tope Alabi as he said she neglected him after making it to fame.

In the viral clip, Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him as an apprentice in the 90s but failed to assist him when she could.

In another report, the late prophet Ajanaku's wife also called out the gospel singer for neglecting her after her husband's demise.

