Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has taken to social media with a disclaimer following viral screenshots of her alleged post on WhatsApp

In the viral screenshots, Bakare had heavily shaded Iyabo Ojo and bragged about having evidence of her backdoor dealings with politicians

Dissociating herself from the screenshots, the actress made it clear that the images were doctored, adding that she has a cordial relationship with Ojo

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has quickly taken to social media to clear the air and avoid an ugly exchange between her and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

The actress made reference to viral screenshots of WhatsApp status updates in which she allegedly shaded her colleague.

Actress Laide Bakare maintains she's cool with Iyabo Ojo. Photo: @iyaboojofespris/@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

In the trending screenshots, Bakare had bragged about having evidence to prove Ojo’s backdoor dealings with politicians.

“My attention has been drawn to a sad disturbing trending news today about me and my friend and colleague @iyaboojofespris, it Actually beats my imagination how far people can go in this life to tarnish one’s image and create wahala where there’s none,” Bakare wrote on her IG page.

The actress assured concerned parties that the images were doctored by people trying to ruin her relationship with Ojo.

Bakare, who tagged Ojo’s official Instagram handle, made it clear that they are friends and colleagues who have never had issues with each other.

See her post below:

Social media users react to Laide Bakare’s post

prettiest_anu_ said:

"I’ve been laughing since 3days now You people just dey debunk anyhow the fear of black bonnet."

teenhukhe said:

"I said it.I knew the msg wasn't from her, someone was behind it to cause another issue btw both of them.BUT WHY?????,what do the evil doer stand to gain in doing all this?"

olaideahli said:

"Aye ooooh! Fear people u wet no too dey upload on status. I swear to God this is total rubbish. Just saw the fake status on GLB now. But na dem sabi."

momm_zee said:

"U have done well. People Sha want to cause trouble in the industry."

esby_oflife said:

"Disclaimer iro, even Dayo wey talk her own say no be iyabo she dey refer to. Okan gbogbo yin o ni bale.All of una dey fight each other over nothing.Mc eventually scatter una because of the own irubo(sacrifice money) wey e dey give una shior."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Dayo Amusa's call-out post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo finally reacted after her colleague, Dayo Amusa, threw shade on social media.

Amusa had blasted people who collected favours from politicians only to call them thugs later

During her Instagram live, Iyabo noted that Amusa is her friend and was not referring to her because she has never received such favours from MC Oluomo.

Source: Legit.ng