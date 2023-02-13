Actress Laide Bakare had fun at a pool party with some of her colleagues, and she dressed to match the occasion

From the video shared, the veteran actress had so much fun that someone had to drag her to take a seat

Quite a number of the actress' fans were disappointed with her outfit, and they aired their displeasure

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare sparked mixed reactions with a recent video on her page.

From indications, the actress and some of her colleagues got together for a fun evening by the pool.

Laide Bakare stirs reactions with video Photo credit: @laidebakare

Laide donned a black swimsuit and tried to cover it up with a see-through net jacket that barely concealed anything leaving the actress' thighs outside.

"The eagle landed safely, happy Sunday Nigeria "

Reactions to Laide Bakare's post

While some netizens gushed over the actress' video, others called her out on religious grounds, stating that her position is above putting up her body like an advertisement.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

dcute_oluchi:

"Which kain mother be this? No wonder your pikin dey emulate you."

fasina_olaide

"Walohi,u no get sense at all,I thought u v been to hajj, why are you so useless like this?"

zulyhka__:

"Ramadan is coming now, they will start tying scarf on their head... Alhaja indeed."

omoyenioremadeanimashaun:

"Alhaja!!!!be a little bit conservative in your presentation. Haa what happened?"

olayinkaoludare:

"Nawa, you dey advertise?"

demolaatanda:

"Pls enjoy ur life And don’t send any adviser wey no add money value"

abdulazizliman17:

"You’re approaching 50 still your body is in market, try to keep good legacy. And you called yourself Alhaja."

dekunlefujiofficial:

"I’m trying hard to love Jesus but you people will not let someone FOCUS "

