Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James recently got engaged to her lover, Femi, and a video from the proposal has gone viral

In the video, Veekee and her man knelt and faced each other as she prayed for his prosperity as she is set to become his wife

Veekee prayed against social media and their friends coming between them; she also prayed that he would not just be known as her husband

Fashion designer Veekee James has sparked reactions on social media with a moment from her recent engagement.

Veekee's lover, Femi, knelt with her face to face in the room with their balloons and decorations as she showered him with prayers for prosperity and protection.

She prayed that he would be known by his successful brand, not just as her husband.

Veekee, who revealed months ago that she was not born with a silver spoon, also prayed that social media, friends or family members wouldn't come between them.

The crowd that had gathered to witness the proposal moment joined them in prayers and chorused amen at intervals.

Reactions to Veekee James' video

geminikiing1:

"Is this not wanneka Femi."

kynkies__place:

"Femi stay one place make this prayer work for your head o."

umycutie:

"When you pray your partner will shine first as an individual without having to hide under the cover of you to shine. I pray your prayers for him be answered and you both will be each other's peace."

v_pretzy:

"She should be careful with the words she used when people are taking videos.. what is when people describe u they will not say vikee James husband.. it sounds like she herself is belittling the guy. Sometimes u give social media what talk about when it's not necessary."

moo__rel:

"Femi? There’s something about that name, congrats oo."

faith_komzy:

"Something new and different. No be the ones wey go dey cry like mumu."

thebiggestcoldroomenterprise:

"That means she’s praying for him to be significant."

psalmuelle_aka_samstone:

"This is so beautiful to see. Congratulations to them."

rn_pee:

"But it’s not bad to be described as her husband na."

