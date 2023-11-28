Davido's wife Chioma has been away from social media for over a year, and a video or photo of her gets her fans excited

In a video sighted online, Chioma spent time with Davido's cousins, Shade and Nike, at their family house

The new mum of two joined the ladies for drinks and shyly laughed as they tried to get her on camera multiple times

For Thanksgiving, the Adelekes converged under one roof, Davido's dad's house in Atlanta, to celebrate.

In previous videos, the singer's wife Chioma was sighted, and it made fans happy to see her doing well since she took a break from social media.

Netizens gush over Davido's Chioma Photo credit: @davido/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

In videos seen online, the chef who just welcomed her twins had drinks with Davido's cousins, Nike and Shade.

Chioma smiled shyly as the person behind the camera tried to get more moments of her on camera.

In another video, the singer's wife smiled awkwardly, showing off her teeth, an object of discourse among netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

While some netizens focused on Chioma's teeth, others gushed over her. Read some of the comments sighted below:

__eberechi_:

"Mummy Twins."

acewells370:

"Beautiful, she can do no wrong."

itsvibesangel_:

"She’s so pretty."

kukiyueini:

"She is back."

clems_kerry:

"The only public figure way no d drag her hubby for social media regardless."

vivicaanuforo:

"Genevieve Nnaji Taurus, Chef Chi Taurus… Do you see the similarities? They prefer to win in real life."

flexystacy:

"Who else noticed even her dress-sense has changed? Marriage is good."

chidimaochonga:

"Beautiful chioma."

loveth_m3:

"How we all smile this fake smile after new teeth, all my selfies were weird then. It was like saying “cheese” in all."

Davido spends over N100m on bags for Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer welcomed his wife Chioma back home in style after having their twins in the US.

According to Tundeednut, the Unavailable crooner spoiled his wife with luxury bags worth over N100m as a welcome home gift.

In photos shared by the blogger, three bags from different designer brands were sighted, propped up with two teddies with blue and pink ribbons symbolising their twins are a boy and a girl.

Source: Legit.ng