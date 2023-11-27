“Sweet": Clip of Regina Daniels’ Mom Serving As Her Bodyguard As Actress Steps Out With Hubby Trends
- Actress Regina Daniel and her husband have stepped out for the burial of the mother of Delta State First Lady
- She shared the video and noted that they were invited to the event and she took her mother along with her
- They attended the Thanksgiving ceremony too and fans have reacted to the video shared by the actress
Nollywood actress Regina Daniel has shared an adorable video of how she followed her husband to attend the burial of the mother of Delta State's first lady
Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Daniel's husband had won a senatorial seat in Delta state. The actress and her husband have been attending functions together in this state since then.
The actress, who doesn't hesitate to share lovely moments with her husband on social media, was happy to be at a function with the billionaire senator.
Regina Daniel's mother accompanied her
In the clip, Regina Daniels' mother Rita was in the company of the couple. She was at the back of the actress and she was protecting her like a baby.
Rita was sighted during the thanksgiving party too as she prevented people from touching or approaching the actress.
See the clip here:
Fans react to the video of Regina Daniel
Netizens has reacted to the recording made by Daniel as she steps out with her husband. Here are some of the comments below.
@ki_nule_mila:
"When her mother keep protecting her may God keep our mothers alive and plant in their hearts, unconditional love for us."
@barbietoofine':
"Nwunye senator."
@allegory282:
"Omooo.....her mother is a real protector . She's solidly behind her."
"I should own a school filled with my kids by now": Taaooma cries out over internet pregnancy rumour
@princesschiamaka001:
"I’m just concerned on how humble she is."
@dencyglitzz:
"I like the way her mom protects her, a mother is always a mother."
@oma_l11:
"I love the way you always Secure a place for your mother."
@therapymillz:
"I’m sorry but the way this man Dey always hold her hand tight in public is always different from others."
@cutejohann:
"When ur mum is ur number 1 bodyguard u feel safe, kudos to her momma."
Regina Daniel and hubby attend Senator Sani's daughter's wedding
According to a previous report by Legit. ng. Daniels and her husband were together to attend the wedding ceremony of Senator Sani.
Since her husband became a senator, she has become a socialite and has been attending functions of high-profile Nigerians.
Fans reacted to the video and hailed the actress and her husband for stealing the show at the function.
Source: Legit.ng