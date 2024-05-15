Those who can't foot the costly fees of Wigwe University but desire to attend the Rivers school now have a golden opportunity via its Mascot Challenge

Wigwe University has announced its Mascot Challenge and the winner of the contest will get a full scholarship

The Mascot Challenge seeks creative minds to unleash their talents in designing the next iconic symbol of Wigwe University, and a deadline has been released

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, has rolled out a Mascot Challenge ahead of its official launch in August 2024.

In a statement on its official website, the university invited people to participate by submitting their creative designs for the school's mascot.

The winner of the competition will get a full scholarship to study at Wigwe University. Photo Credit: Wigwe University

Source: UGC

"Are you ready to leave your mark on our university’s history? We are excited to announce the launch of our mascot competition, where you are invited to unleash your creativity and design the next iconic symbol of Wigwe University.

"Our mascot not only represents the spirit, values, and pride of our university community, it also serves as a rallying point for our students and fans, embodying the strength, resilience, and excellence that define Wigwe University," a statement on the varsity's site read.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Deadline and prize for Wigwe University contest

Legit.ng confirmed that the competition deadline is very close. It closes on Monday, May 20, at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will receive a full scholarship to study at Wigwe University.

How to apply for Wigwe University contest

Interested participants are to design a mascot that reflects the essence of Wigwe University's tripartite values of innovation, diversity and community. The design must be original, visually appealing, and suitable for use across various platforms and merchandise. To enter the competition, complete the submission form and upload your mascot design. Don’t forget to include a brief description explaining the inspiration behind your design. Interested participants are also advised to read the terms and conditions of the Mascot Challenge.

Wigwe University's accommodation fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wgwe University had released its accommodation fees and plan to the public.

Legit.ng learnt the varsity would officially launch in 130 days and appointed Professor Miles Davis from the United States as its first vice-chancellor.

A breakdown of the accommodation fees and plan of the varsity was published on its official website. Two apartment plans were provided for students. The luxury single-bedroom plan costs N1 million per month, while the premium one-en-suite bedroom plan is N3.8 million per session.

Source: Legit.ng