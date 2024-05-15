A lady felt the need to rock a beautiful black dress she saw online and she ordered it from her fashion designer

She asked her stylist to make the exact pattern which has an opening in its front and also at its back

The fashion designer delivered as promised and the lady showed off the outfit on social media to the amazement of many

A lady caught the attention of many netizens after she displayed the classy black dress she ordered versus what she got.

A lady wears a beautiful black dress. Image credit: @blended_by_tee

Source: Instagram

The sleeve of the original outfit was designed with a transparent fabric and has openings on the lady's chest and back.

It highlighted her hips and was extended to her knees. She combined it with a beautiful hairstyle that made her look catchy.

The fashion designer replicated the exact style and every detail was followed. When the client wore the dress, she gave off the same vibe as the first lady.

Some social media users were pleased with the design and commended her fashion design for the excellent job.

Watch the video of both outfits below:

Netizens react to the outfits

Check out some of the comments from netizens on the outfit ordered and what was gotten below:

@the_akinlamiblessing:

"The people that said that the outfit was a miss, please what is your problem?"

@tamaraspalace:

"The funny thing is I was still waiting for the "got". That is a perfect recreation."

@i_ammahal:

"The one person with the missed vote has a problem at home. Tell me why you will say miss to that gorgeousness dress/"

@kemzyodunayo:

"How many clothes I want save now? Oh my poor tailor."

@kimasmedia.ng:

"This is so perfect. The 2% that pick miss, I am guessing that was a mistake sha cause ate.'

@beamm_collections:

"Killer hit.'

@marybalsstitches:

'It’s the same dress!"

@sheisrluxe;

"Over hit."

@bestbird44:

"Hit. But there is a difference in the tails and sleeves."

@thegoddessbellaa:

"It’s beautiful."

Netizens react to dress ordered by lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gotten the attention of social media users after she posted a video of the purple corset dress she ordered and what she got.

The original dress had a snatched waist, and the client wearing it looked elegant.

On the other hand, what the lady got did not snatch her waist like what she ordered, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng