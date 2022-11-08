Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been largely criticized for deciding to marry her billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko

A recent video of the mum of two has got her followers actually agreeing that she did what was best for her

Regina shared a video from her husband's campaign trip, and the politician made the journey easy for his wife

Popular actress Regina Daniels has given Nigerians a glimpse of the life she is enjoying as a billionaire's wife.

The mum of two shared a video from a recent campaign trip she went with her hubby, and the journey looked like a seamless one for her.

Regina Daniels and husband Ned melt hearts online Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Her hubby, Ned Nwoko carried their first son Munir and allowed Regina to shine in her 'hajia' attire.

Another clip in the video showed the actress proudly walking by her man's side, with a smile on her face while he held her hand through the crowd that followed them.

She also showed off her dance steps as they moved around greeting some of the campaign team members.

"Today’s kick off of Delta north senatorial district campaign was very successful. let’s always put in mind the need for a better representation. @princenednwoko"

Nigerians react to the video

moyolawalofficial:

"Mrs Nwoko "

vhitamin_cee:

"Regina looks so happy. May this happiness last for a lifetime."

sexy_winny:

"You look so good and mature wow mother hood is beautiful."

annfeatuworld:

"Thank God your son followed u, we no wan hear story for the Gods."

iamgloria_bass:

"Chai You made the right choice babe, most of the young men can’t be this caring…. Ned always with the babies so my Gina can’t slay well."

spiderdike:

"God punish poverty I swear. See Ned old man dey carry sweet chic up and down."

joanodenu:

"He just dey hold her hands "

Source: Legit.ng