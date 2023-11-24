Skit maker Taaooma has taken to X to complain about the number of times it has been posted that she was pregnant

She stated that she should have owned a school filled with her children by now going by the constant rumour

Fans have reacted to the post and aired their opinion about the regular tale trailing the content creator

Famous skit maker, Maryam Apaokagi Greene professionally known as Taaoma has taken to X to rant about the constant hearsay that she was pregnant.

Taaooma cries out over internet pregnancy rumour. Photo credit @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the content creator's husband spoke about their quiet wedding ceremony which took place in 2021.

In her post, Taaooma noted that if she were to count the number of times she was said to have been pregnant, she would have established a school and it would only be able to accommodate her children because there would be many.

The content creator who won the Readers Choice Award last year noted that the gossip is becoming too much for her.

See her post here:

Fans react to Taaooma's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the content creator on X. Here are some of the responses below.

@S_money25:

"I am one of your kid, hope you know sha."

@scholarbanty:

"Do you have a man?? If not, I want to be your man."

@UTDTreytips:

"Like say nah them give you Belle."

@mobilityguru_:

"Internet womb watchers."

@Love821_:

"Drop skit for us, no dey whine us here."

@Ademo_la:

"How old is your kid anyway ?"

@scholarbanty:

"It's not a bad thing, at least they didn't say you aborted."

@Loveabaii:

"I actually think of owning an orphanage for real."

@scholarbanty:

"It's a good prayer na, they are wishing you well."

@Adesopetope:

"Children are gifts, they are wishing you well."

BBN Angel hints at being pregnant

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BBN star Angel had given her fans a sign that she was pregnant.

She posted an emoji of a pregnant lady on her social media handle but didn't give any further explanation. She followed her tweet with the video of Burna Boy saying that people would explain tire.

Many of her fans assumed she was pregnant with Soma's child because of their love relationship while they were on the BBN reality show.

Source: Legit.ng