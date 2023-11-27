Controversial social media personality Blessing CEO has finally responded to Nkechi Blessing's recent video calling her out

Blessing CEO accused Nkechi Blessing of armed robbery for coming to her office on Sunday night to assault her

The relationship therapist, in response to Nkechi Blessing's video calling her out, has gone online to share a clip of all the men the actress has once dated

Controversial relationship counsellor and therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, has finally responded to Nkechi Blessing's video calling her out for a fight.

She slammed the Nollywood actress for coming to her office on a Sunday night, claiming she was there to beat her up.

Blessing CEO reacted to the clip alleging that Nkechi Blessing's visit to her office was for carnal reasons fuelled by hate and jealousy.

"How many men have you been with?" - Blessing CEO blasts actress

The relationship expert also slammed the actress for her numerous relationships. Blessing CEO noted that no one in Nollywood has been with more men than Nkechi Blessing.

In another clip, Blessing CEO compiled a video of all the men Nkechi Blessing has been with since she became a public figure.

She also accused Nkechi Blessing of being a thief for coming to her office past 9 pm.

See one of Blessing CEO's clips slamming Nkechi Blessing:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's clip

See how netizens reacted to Blessing CEO's video:

@crystal_henschel:

"But do you live in your office?"

@faithhappiness5:

"Some of us na for Instagram we dey sleep."

@adaugo__nwa:

"She don reach house before she post that video oo, na mind that mumu."

@oliviaobi2020:

"Why u dey use threatened her. She say make una fight woman to woman. U dey fear the use police. OMG na u dey fear oh."

@perry_golden_:

"Make I go her dm to tell her say we dey wait ooh."

@_demzys:

"She for go live as she reach your lounge. Why she do recorded video? When she come again make she go live."

@asian_lover411:

"Lmao I don laugh go kiss my neighbor babe, queen of saga u woke up early, Dey don buy market."

@d4debz:

"It's the Nkichi for me At this point I don't even know if its deliberate or if it's by mistake."

@victor_perpetual:

"Nor mind that old meat she don reach house before she post d video dey make noise any how."

@jamiromeventures:

"See wetin someone mother is doing online."

