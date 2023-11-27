Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently left many stunned as she took her beef with Blessing CEO to a whole new height

A video of Nkechi Blessing storming Blessing CEO's relationship lounge BreakOrMakeUp to fight her has gone viral online

Nkechi's video is coming days after the pair had constantly thrown digs, insults and shades at each other online; this is the latest twist

Famous Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked reactions as a clip of her taking her beef with Blessing CEO to a level as she dares to go physical with her.

In a clip posted online, the curvy Nollywood star was seen in her in front of Blessing CEO's Lagos office.

Video of Nkechi Blessing storming Blessing CEO's BOM lounge to fight her goes viral.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Nkechi was heard telling the relationship expert to come out so that they could trash their beef out physically by using their fists.

Nkechi Blessing dares Blessing CEO to fight her physically

This is the latest twist in the ongoing online war between the two controversial Nigerian personalities.

Three days before the viral clip, Blessing CEO and Nkechi have both been locked in a battle of supremacy. The pair have gone head-to-head in comparison to their houses, cars, and who is more wealthy.

Blessing CEO is not new to controversies just weeks ago, she was in a huge online mess for wrongly accusing Davido of owing her ex-lover IVD.

They seem set to take their beef to the streets finally.

Watch video of Nkechi Blessing daring Blessing CEO to a street fight:

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nkechi Blessing's video as she stormed Blessing CEO's office:

@ucheoajene:

"You're going to someone's office at night to fight them? At your big age? Nkechi zukwanike. Rest!"

@odogwu.umuoji:

"If you are a man and want to live long, avoid the two blessings."

@waymeka:

"Now this is becoming toxic and someone could get hurt. Going to someone office to fight? You could be shot dead for trespassing or on the ground of self defense."

@bennysouzamedia:

"Elegance/ Class can never be bought."

@certifiedmichael:

"Just TWO Jobless WOMEN That’s Not Facing Economy Crisis.. Make Nobody Separate Una From Fighting Ohh."

@callherlois:

"Go in the morning she no Dey open Sunday."

@somadina_serwaa:

"Nkechi think say na by body you never jam single bone , I for really like if ceo go fit beat shege comot for your body … because you do too much."

@mr.agugua:

"This one no serious for fight. You deh find person go office for night on a weekend. Belike you really be ole true true."

@misshembe:

"On Sunday night? Blessing no go sleep again? Therapy work na pastor? Go her house or return on a business day."

@onomengura:

"This is so classless. It's giving razz. What are you guys fighting over? Clout right?"

Nkechi Blessing finally reacts to breakup rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nkechi Blessing and her supposed crashed relationship with comedian Xxssive.

There were speculations that the actress and her young lover Xxssive had broken up after they allegedly unfollowed each other.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Nkechi noted that her side of the story does not matter and things should remain the way they are.

