BBNaija's ex-housemate, IIebaye, has taken to social media to show off the big money cake she received and appreciate those who gave her

In the video sighted online, she thanked those who wished her well and promised to block haters

She dared those passing negative comments to try and win a reality show if truly it was an easy task

Big Brother Naija star, IIebaye Odiniya, is in a happy mood and she has been painting the social media red with her gifts.

In a video she made, the winner of the BBN All Stars edition flaunted her money cake and bouquet which she received as gift. She also claimed her victory was paining some people.

IIebaye threatens haters

In the recording, the BBN winner, who is the youngest millionaire in her family, warned those who don't like her that she would block them if they made any hate comments.

The reality show star also challenged her critics, saying that if it was easy, they should go ahead and win a reality show.

She advised them to use their phones to make money instead of coming to her live session to abuse her.

See the clip of her Instagram live here:

Fans react to IIebaye's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by IIebaye where she flaunted her money cake. Here are some of the comments below.

