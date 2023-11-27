May Edochie recently shared a video of her with veteran actress Rita Dominic at an event

In the short clip, May, who was excited to meet the Nollywood star, was seen gushing as they posed for pictures

The heartwarming video of the two female celebrities has left many of their fans and followers talking

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, put up sweet moments when she linked up with movie star Rita Dominic at a fashion show that took place over the weekend.

The event, hosted by renowned fashion virtuoso Mai Atafo, was attended by popular faces in the entertainment industry.

Video of May Edochie and Rita Dominic at a fashion show. Credit: @mayyuledochie @ritadominic

May, who made headlines over her outfit to Empress Njamah's all-white party, blushed as she sat with Rita.

The brand influencer, who was seen conversing with Rita in a caption, described the actress as a gorgeous diva.

Another clip showed the two female celebrities posing for pictures.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, May wrote in her caption:

“Beautiful moment with the gorgeous diva."

Watch the video below:

Video of May Edochie with Rita Dominic leaves fans gushing

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, as many hailed the two female celebrities. Others cast shades at Yul Edochie, claiming May was a bigger star than him. See the reactions below:

omaettaa:

"Queen!!!! The other one dey there dey shout isimmili up and down."

chinenyebestgirl:

"Is now I know that you're bigger than your ex husband."

blessn07"

"Two extraordinary Queens. Loving this like crazy. Keep striving for the best sweetheart. Love you to the moon and back baby sis."

sexysally_16:

"Queen May is now the nollywood star while yul is now agbero."

gorgeouz_ukam:

"Class is everything no be to dey shout ijele up n down you can’t even be in the midst of classy people."

faceofbeautynigeria:

"Women who ooze class! We are your students, continue to teach us with your lifestyle."

Rita Dominic and hubby mark first anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike, marked their first wedding anniversary on November 26, 2023.

Rita, who had a magnificent wedding ceremony in 2022, shared moments from their event, stating that it was one year already.

The actress also revealed she would unveil a collection of photos from her big day till December.

