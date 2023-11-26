Nigerian comedian-turned-singer Efe Oderhohwo, best known as Career EFe, responded to allegations of cheating made by up-and-coming musician Young Duu

Recall that the two singers purred fiery reactions online after the Zeh Nation ex-signee called out Carter for performing their hit song in a show without him

Young Duu, however, explained the reasons behind his actions towards Carter Efe and what has changed since the release of Oyinmo

Nigerian skitmaker turned singer Efe Oderhohwo, better known by his stage name, Carter Efe, has responded to claims of cheating made by upcoming musician Young Duu.

Efe revealed that he and the young artist had never had any problems. He stated that they have no issues or conflicts.

Young Duu and Carter Efe tell their side of the story on their collaboration Credit: @offcial_young_duu, @carterefe

To understand why Young Duu would make accusations that could harm his reputation, Efe claimed he reached out to him.

However, Young Duu reportedly denied any wrongdoing and instead emphasised that he was focusing on promoting their new single, Oyinmo.

"I was paid for the show where I performed the song alone. I performed 'Machala', and when 'Oyinmo' was played, I initially did not want to perform it, but I did it to promote the song," he told Punch.

Efe maintained that he was innocent of the accusations made against him, especially since another musician, Berri Tiga, had made similar claims against him over the song "Machala."

The comedian noted that Young Duu acted the way he did because Berri Tiga had a similar experience, and the two are now rolling as friends.

"Young Duu does not even know what he is doing. I am sure Berri Tiga would have told him many things he should do because he is not happy that I am topping the music charts without him again."

Punch also reached out to Young Duu to hear his side of the story when he revealed that he was upset and cried because Efe no longer cared for him.

According to Young Duu, Efe was attentive and genuinely concerned about their work together during the collaboration process. However, after the song was released, Efe has allegedly stopped contacting him.

He noted that he took a public stance to express his feelings because he needed to realise what was happening and wanted to bring attention to the fact that Efe had not maintained the same level of communication and support they had during the collaboration.

"I did what I did because I did not know what was going on. When we wanted to make the song, he used to call me, and he cared about me. But since the song was released, he stopped calling me. Why won't I call him out?"

Speaking further, the Zeh Nation ex-signee pointed out that Carter had promised to teach him how to make money in the industry, but this promise was not fulfilled.

Additionally, he called the comedians on social media because his fans had seen Efe perform their song alone at an event, and people were curious about his absence.

