Davido's Isreal has shared proof of his claim that he gave his ex-wife Sheila's parents money

The logistics manager shared the receipt of the N1m he shared with Sheila's parents from the money sprayed at the wedding

Isreal also added that they forced him to buy her an iPhone of N1.2m after the wedding

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal, has continued to share details of how he spent millions of naira on his ex-wife Sheila and her family.

In a new post on his page, Juju, as he is fondly called, shared a receipt of the N1m Sheila's parents forced him to send to them.

Isreal shared proof of money he sent to Sheila's parents Photo credit: @isrealdmw

He said the N1m was part of the money they were sprayed at the wedding and his in-laws demanded he share with them since their daughter was untouched.

Isreal, who said Sheila called him a slave to Davido, also added that apart from the N1m he had to part with, he was also compelled by his ex-wife's parents to buy her an iPhone 12 worth N1.2m.

He reiterated that he has never laid his hands on any woman.

Reactions to Isreal's post

Isreal's post sparked mixed reactions on his page. Read some comments sighted below:

ugobestonuoha:

"Who asked for the receipt,u marry a small girl,u should try and understand her better, not dishing orders as if you both are in the military,I still blame you 100% and had it been you behave maturely this issue is a small thing to handle."

gracejucan:

"I thought you said you upgraded her by buying her a phone, now her parents told you. Oga you are just sad and drunk because she refused to take you back."

big__akp:

"Fear girls from poor background. Mr Eazi can never experience this quite sshit. I pray I make that money so I can go for a rich class."

iamstalkar:

"Feel free to express yourself oh. Men have feelings too. Na only you understand your pain. It’s well."

eos_prints:

"All this is not necessary Haba. What’s the essence of posting this?? What do u want the public to do?"

Davido allegedly unfollows Isreal's ex-wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer sparked reactions on social media amid the messy callouts between Isreal DMW and his ex-wife Sheila Courage.

The drama started after Isreal took to social media with details about how the marriage crashed in less than a year.

Davido had earlier reacted to the brewing drama, where he preached silence and after Sheila told her messy side of the story, the singer allegedly unfollowed her.

