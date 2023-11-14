Berri Tiga has resumed calling out his colleague Carter Efe in trending videos on social media

In a clip, Berri Tiga shared how Carter Efe gave him N3.5 million from the N15 million made from his EP

The upcoming singer also accused Carter Efe of trying to manipulate him, which stirred reactions

Upcoming singer Agada Blessed Obotu, aka Berri Tiga, has called out his colleague and skit maker Oderhohwo Joseph "Carter" Efe".

In a viral video, Berri Tiga recounted how Carter Efe made moves for them to reconcile after their drama over their song Machala.

Berri Tiga claims Carter Efe tried to get a verse from Portable. Credit: @berri_tiga @carterefe

Source: Instagram

The upcoming singer revealed how Carter Efe made him drop his EP, which he claimed made N15 million. The skit maker, however, gave him only N3.5 million from the money.

He shared how the skit maker tried manipulating him to drop other songs.

Berri Tiga also advised Carter Efe to keep his name off his mouth, or he would spill more details.

He wrote in a post via his Instastory:

"Comot my name from ur mouth. Egbon Carter Efe cuz if I start with you, u go explain tire."

Berri Tiga hints at Carter Efe's fight with Portable

In another Instastory post, Berri Tiga hinted at the reason behind Carter Efe's exchange with singer Portable Zazu.

He wrote:

"Still you dey beg portable for verse. As hin no give u, u turn him to enemy."

Slide the post below to see more of Berri Tiga's post:

This came after Berri Tiga claimed Carter Efe attempted to slap him at the airport.

Netizens react as Berri Tiga calls out Carter Efe

While some criticised Carter Efe, others doubted Berri Tiga's sincerity. See some of the comments below:

tnorichiemilli:

"No one cares."

robby.znation:

"I first know say that guy na yeye person."

itzphenomen:

"Una scope don cast."

son.of.francis.1:

"Carter just dey chop people sweat."

Why Young Duu called out Carter Efe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu accused his colleague Carter Efe of trying to take advantage of him. This was after Carter Efe performed their hit single "Oyinmo" at an event without taking him along.

Young Duu, who linked up with Carter Efe after he left Portable's label, said the skit maker was not a musician, yet he used his work for personal gain.

The upcoming singer said he had been put in a worse situation since leaving Zeh Nation.

Source: Legit.ng