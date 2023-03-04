Nigerian online comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe took his fans and followers by surprise with his recent demand from Don Jazzy

The musician was seen grooving to Rema’s latest hit track when he couldn’t resist the urge to send a plea to Don Jazzy

Carter Efe went on to appeal to Don Jazzy to let him do a feature on Rema’s viral Holiday jam, the skit maker’s approach to Jazzy made Netizens react

Popular online comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe sparked reactions online with his recent plea to ace Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy.

The skit maker was unwinding to one of Rema’s latest hits, Holiday before he lost it and went into a hyper state.

The comic creator then appealed to Don Jazzy for a remix with Rema on the song.

Holiday is a collaboration with Blaisebeatz released with Reason You, produced by Alex Lust.

Netizens react to Carter Efe’s request

offlineawal:

"E wan reap Rema."

holly_hollar:

"Shey this one think say na auto tune voice rema dey use ni."

choppa_yrn_gg:

"He no even tags person way get song first he put him name first lol this man."

choppa_yrn_gg:

search4saint:

Shey na Don jazzy sing the song, shebi e suppose tag Rema ni

chyzorrr246:

"This guy don Dey do too much with that express road wey Dey in between e tooth mtchwwwwwwww."

james_bobbyy:

"Bro nah why you dey buy artist sing for you.

"Your voice go break studio ajeh

successfulrich_trip:

"Nooooooo oh behalf of we Mavins fans we don’t accept the request."

Carter Efe acquires 2nd Benz weeks after buying old one

Popular skit maker Carter Efe sparked reactions on social media with the new car he bought himself.

The comedian, who in December 2022 bought his first Benz, splurged millions on another one just a few weeks later.

Carter's former Benz was a black one, and the skit maker added a white one to his garage.

Source: Legit.ng