Young singer Berri Tiga has gotten people talking online with his reaction to the contract issues between Carter Efe and Yung Duu

There was a loud outcry on social media as Nigerians slammed Carter Efe for releasing the song "Oyinmo" without including Yung Duu's name

Berri Tiga, who once had contract issues with Carter Efe over their song "Machala", has reacted to the issue by asking Yung Duu to seek help

Young Nigerian singer Berri Tiga has sparked reactions online with some comments he made about Portable's ex-signee, Yung Duu.

Berri Tiga's comments come as a reaction to the ongoing contract issues between Portable, Yung Duu and Carter Efe.

Recall that Berri Tiga and Carter Efe were once locked in a huge fight over their song's "Machala" ownership and revenue sharing.

Berri Tiga advises Yung Duu over contract issues

The Machala singer, amidst the recent issues, took to his Instagram page, noting that Yung Duu needs help and should be careful with his public utterances.

Berri wrote on his page, saying:

"Abeg make person collect phone from Young-Duu. Did I just hear "my voice is my money"

The comment was in response to a live session clip of Yung Duu addressing his contract issue with Carter Efe, where he stated that the skit maker didn't reap him by not putting his name on their song.

See Berri Tiga's reaction:

Carter Efe defends Yung Duu, slams his ex-record label boss Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Carter Efe came out to defend Yung Duu after his ex-label boss called him out online.

Portable had accused Yung Duu of being flirtatious and lackadaisical with his music career. Carter responded to the claims by Portable, noting that Zazu was jealous of Yung Duu's rise.

In response, Carter Efe and Young Duu shared a snippet of his yet-to-be-released song to taunt Portable.

