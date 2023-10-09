Netizens are used to seeing popular actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko at events together

A video of the billionaire businessman and his Moroccan wife, Laila, has sparked reactions on social media

Nwoko gladly introduced his wife to his friends and proudly held her hand as they walked around together

Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and his Moroccan wife, Laila, recently stepped out for an event, and the video got people talking.

In the video, the proud businessman constantly held his wife and introduced her to his friends at the event.

A video of Laila and Ned Nwoko sparked reactions Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Laila smiled brightly beside her husband as they shared a loved-up moment while a band sang the billionaire's praises.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ned and Laila's video

As expected, the video drew reactions, with most people condemning polygamy.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

vibezonly23

"See how he changes them like handbag, umu nwanyi ntorrr."

veramuna22:

"E be like say anytime wey Regina provoke this man him go use this one take pepper her."

__omonomose:

"It’s her turn."

mma90266:

"Nawaooo Regina dey try ooo."

enna__ameh:

"Ewo! I no envy Regina again Abeg.. I take back my Envy.. I no fit share Husband."

therealmrsjones1509:

"I can’t!! Don’t care the amount of money or luxury. I won’t and can’t. Mental health issues is real, smiling n suffering inside."

teeto__olayeni:

"Ned na National cake. Him wives no mid."

mr_tuny27:

"The beautiful thing about marrying many beautiful wives is you can decide which one of them to put on display anytime you want. I’m just saying what Ned is saying without him saying it."

soberdrunk88:

"Na Oga Ned and like 17 other people dey enjoy the Nigerian dream."

Regina Daniels shares unknown truths about her marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that It appeared Regina Daniels is living even better than most women imagine, as the actress shared new details about her marriage.

In an online interview clip, the mum of two hailed her husband as an Odogwu and revealed their marriage is sweeter than it appears online.

The actress added that she and her husband read and laugh about the comments from Nigerians insinuating the happiness they show online is not their reality.

Source: Legit.ng