Nigerian actress Regina Daniels went viral on the internet with a video of what her bedtime looks like

The young Nollywood star posted a video of herself getting into steamy bedwear that showed off the richness of her skin

The lovely clip saw her dance to Spyro's hit song Only Fine Girl while flaunting her body shape and legs

The revelation that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels turned heads online with her recent revelation of what she does before retiring for the night

The billionaire wife posted a video of herself in a steamy and short nightgown, showing off her physique and strutting with confidence.

Regina Daniels reveals what she does before bedtime Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress is seen dancing to Spyro's Only Fine Girl in her revealing sleeping attire before retiring for the night.

The movie star disclosed that she dresses "like a whole meal" for her bedtime and expressed her desire to dress this way before retiring to her marital bed, emphasising how much joy and happiness it offers her.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"I love going to bed looking like a whole meal." Goodnight, you all.

Regina Daniels speaks about her love for money

Regina revealed her desire for wealth, which she attributed to the driving force behind her dedication to her career.

Senator Ned Nwoko's young wife has managed to keep up her hectic, hustling pace in the movie industry despite the luxury she has found herself.

Sharing a video of herself working tirelessly at a movie scene, Regina noted that she works like her bank account is empty as she gives in proper dedication.

Regina Daniels flaunts new exotic asoebi style

The much-loved Nigerian actress brought some lush sweetness to the timeline with some new photos she posted.

Regina Daniels was dressed in a peach and brown crystal-stoned lace outfit and a moderately wrapped gele (headgear) to go with it.

In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she showed off a rare view of her shoulder blade, which had a beautifully drawn butterfly tattoo.

Another photograph showed the young mum posing with her boys, who were casually dressed.

Source: Legit.ng