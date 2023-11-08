Nigerian actress Regina Daniels left many astounded after she gave her candid opinion on a difficult situation

A video showed the movie star on set with her colleagues when she was confronted with the question of who she was going to give her kidney to between her dad and Ned Nwoko

Regina took time to explain why she would rather save the billionaire politician than her own biological father

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has stated that she would rather give a kidney to Ned Nwoko, the father of her children, than to her own biological father.

Regina was confronted with a tough question about organ donation during a conversation at a movie set.

Regina Daniels chooses to save Ned Nwoko's life over father's Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to the young star, if her father and the father of her children were in a hospital at the same time due to kidney complications, she would rather save Senator Ned for the benefit of her sons.

Regina's remark highlighted her concern for her children's happiness and safety.

Regina Daniels stated that preserving the health and life of her children's father is a top concern for her as a mother.

She indicated her desire to donate her kidney to her husband, emphasising the importance of her children having both parents in their lives.

"As a mother, I will donate my kidney to my children's father not because he is my husband but because I don't want my children to grow up without a father," she said.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' choice

Netizens praised Regina Daniels' thoughtful decision and praised her for putting her children's pleasure and well-being first.

daniel_nsude:

"I will save my wife because I handle and endure the death of a mother but I can never let my children go through such pain, I love my mother ooo but the father in me will never let me take my children’s mother away from them, i can’t let my children go through such painful experience…my humble opinion."

belinda_inviolater:

"Thank God I'm single. I don't want to imagine loosing my mom I love her too much."

iamthe_ss:

"There isn't a right or wrong answer. I love how everyone answered the questions based on their lived experiences."

chachaekefaani:

"Gina, you are super intelligent and your response is apt."

king_abiolavict:

"Make future get out abeg, my mama first."

etih_alero:

"I love how you made the emphasis MY CHILDREN'S FATHER... Nothing can measure up to mother's love...you are a woman filled with wisdom.."

ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

"This question is a nightmare oh tank you my sis Gina ure super intelligent."

crowncyanyanwu:

"Someone said he will save his wife, wife that will leave him tomorrow and marry another man .. I will save my mom that suffered for me."

zeus4154:

"I nor get kidney to give anybody ooo."

Regina Daniels speaks on her love for money

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has revealed her desire for wealth, which she attributed to the driving force behind her dedication to her career.

Senator Ned Nwoko's young wife has managed to keep up her hectic, hustling pace in the movie industry despite the luxury she has found herself.

Sharing a video of herself working tirelessly at a movie scene, Regina noted that she works like her bank account is empty as she gives in proper dedication.

Source: Legit.ng