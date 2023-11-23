A young man has elicited massive reactions on social media over a video of his lover acting possessed

Playing the role of a pastor, the youth funnily made declarations in a bid to 'drive the demon out of her'

Many people gushed over their beautiful relationship that made it easy for them to play that way, while some people wished for such a partner

A young man and his girlfriend left netizens in stitches after a video of their hilarious role-playing surfaced.

The young man, @morningstarfinedevil, released the clip on TikTok, hilariously describing his girlfriend as a demon.

He funnily tagged her a demon. Photo Credit: TikTok/@morningstarfinedevil

Source: TikTok

In the clip, he could be heard making declarations like a prayer warrior attempting to deliver a possessed person.

Playing along with her man, the lady turned and twisted her body like a possessed being and fell to the ground amid laughter.

On the floor, she rolled from side to side as her man continued to 'deliver' her.

Watch the video below:

The clip got netizens gushing

divinepurity backup page221 said:

"I remember the day my brother and I did this omo as i wan fall I hit head for wall Jesus Christ."

Fav Krush said:

"We Favours Dey get vibes and we funny die to put it all we stubborn but we’re loving."

Bickylove said:

"Am not the demon am the friend to the demon."

Dee said:

"And my own relationship is hanging on a thread …..keep ur relationship off social media not everyone is happy for u …. I am everyone."

OLORI EBI 1 said:

"When two last born date their selves Love is sweet sha."

DHAMMY LORLAH said:

"Na Better love be this oo. Not the one wey we go Dey use turning stick chase ourselves up and down or using oraimo cord wipe ourselves."

Berry Da Silva said:

"Omoh relationship Dey sweet like this…nah me go date person wey take life serious."

