Isreal DMW and his wife Sheila have been calling each other online over their failed marriage

Davido has reportedly unfollowed Sheila, and this comes after he reacted to the post by Isreal about the matter

While some netizens see nothing wrong with the singer unfollowing Isreal's ex-wife, others dragged him

Davido has sparked reactions on social media amid the messy callouts between Isreal DMW and his ex-wife Sheila Courage.

The drama started after Isreal took to social media with details about how the marriage crashed in less than a year.

Davido reportedly unfollows Isreal's ex Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido had earlier reacted to the brewing drama, where he preached silence and after Sheila told her messy side of the story, the singer allegedly unfollowed her.

Recall that Davido flew his private jet with Chioma and others to attend Isreal's wedding in Benin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See post below:

Netizens react to Davido unfollowing Sheila

The new update sparked mixed reactions online, read some of the comments gathered below:

dewunmii:

"Very childish somebody."

trophymom3:

"That's the best he can do.they are birds of thesame feathers.why didn't David ask Israel to stop sleeping on the floor for him now dat he is married.David is a narcissist so i fit. Expect less from israel."

cynthiaxx_mia:

"Make davido sef get out him wan lie say him marriage perfect??? If you unfollow her God no unfollow her."

chiasokaaaaa:

"Abeg make davido rest ,we are not talking about you please , davido isn’t perfect either and it’s clear that in that team, nobody Dey advise anybody , all of una mind no go touch ground , she should unfollow him too , they both got married for the wrong reasons …. No come dey feel important for matter wey you no suppose talk anything , thank God for the kind of woman wey you get if not, your matter suppose don cast."

officialugeed:

"It doesn't change anything. She only wanted a sustainable marriage. Unfortunately, she married an immature man."

Sheila reveals more details about failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that after accusing him of abusing her physically and emotionally, isreal's wife shared more details of the things she endured in the marriage.

She admitted the signs were there when they were planning the wedding as he rushed things and even threatened.

Sheila revealed they started having problems in the marriage by November, a month after the wedding, and Isreal started locking her out and forbidding her from leaving the house.

Source: Legit.ng