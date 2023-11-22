Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, has sparked reactions on social media with a video showing her sleeping condition while taking care of her husband

In the viral video online, the actor's wife was crying as she sat on a chair, which is a makeshift bed for her

Netizens have expressed different opinions about Mr Ibu's wife's video, with many people pitying her condition

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, has been taking care of him in the hospital since he fell sick and one of his legs got amputated.

In a video seen online, she showed the makeshift bed of chairs that she has been sleeping on since her husband got admitted.

Mr Ibu's wife cried uncontrollably as actor, Uche Maduagwu, who shared the clip consoled her.

Maduagwu lamented about Mr Ibu's wife's condition while caring for her husband and prayed that God would reward her for caring for him.

The actor knocked people online saying different horrible things about Mr Ibu's wife.

Recall that Mr Ibnu's wife was recently accused of using her husband's donations for his health to buy a car, an allegation she denied.

He captioned the emotional video with:

"Honestly, if they truly RESPECT Mr IBU, they will also RESPECT his great wife. A woman who has been taking #good care of her HUSBAND for more than TEN YEARS in #marriage without any complain from Mr IBU on social media. Ever since this great Legend, Mr IBU, has been in Hospital, for months, this great woman has been with him at the Hospital, every day, so why are they saying untrue things about her? Why have they not taken Mr IBU Abroad for quick recovery since so much has been gotten through donations?"

Reactions to Mr Ibu's wife's video

chocolateypri:

"All of u Ifsupporting jasmine will see a million and one shege in ur husbands house. Una mind no go touch ground too. Where was jasmine when this woman and mr ibu dey suffer together? All those money nigerians home and abroad donated to mr ibu nai jasmine was use parr travel abroad next month so."

expensive_fynnie:

"This woman has reduced a lot, she looked stressed, see as ibu marry person daughter Dey make her face drama."

tobillion_vee:

"But why is she so slim, I almost didn’t recognize her."

latoya_90:

"Instead of praying for your husband you are here doing video shoots God forgive this woman."

afolasadedairo:

"With nose ring and makeup continue."

d_4dolce:

"Your husband dey sick you dey grant interview Uche go listen to Mr Ibu side of the story too make this woman rest haba."

msmoe_feh:

"Competition for Validation, nonsense.. now d woman is making it obvious she is not real."

