One of Uche Maduagwu's dreams came through after he met Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu

In the video he shared, on shaking Elumelu, the actor went on his knees, not minding it was an open space

The businessman pulled up the excited actor and held him in a brief embrace before they went their separate ways

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently met businessman Tony Elumelu, and he struggled to behave himself.

In the video on the actor's page, he looked like he couldn't believe his luck on seeing Elumelu and immediately went on his knees and hailed the businessman.

Uche Maduagwu rejoices on meeting Tony Elumelu Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

The businessman pulled up Uche Maduagwu and held him in a brief hug before they exchanged more pleasantries and went their different ways.

The actor wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"OMG, Abeg make you Na help me THANK @tonyoelumelu this is pure GRACE of God at work. Honestly, I'm in TEARS of JOY right now, see as Jesus Dey Open doors for me, indeed, what God can not do does not exist. My MENTOR, Thanks Sir, ten years ago, I never thought this would ever happen, but MIRACLE no Dey TIRE Jesus."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

nene_chi12:

"I just appreciate your humility and how you respect and honor people who help you "

bizybraincomedian:

"That's is life, and that how many people are praying to see you in person ❤️❤️❤️"

vicolhairworld:

"So u can look this responsible ❤️"

call8may:

"Oga UBA no know say you wear Bra inside oo."

princejico_1:

"If u re opportune to see Tinubu, u go still bow and huge him.'

totoricreatedthis:

"Love this and your outfit too❤️❤️"

chigozie.charity:

"What God cannot do does not exist "

destiny_ik231:

"Uche don cash out this period ooo."

eby_iyk:

"More Grace."

handsomeguyforreal:

"Now you remember WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST .."

Uche Maduagwu sings Tonto Dikeh’s praises as she gifts him 800 dollars

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu expressed gratitude to his colleague and politician Tonto Dikeh after he paid a visit to her mansion.

Uche, who shared a picture of him and Tonto, revealed the actress treated him to a nice meal and gave him $800.

The actor further urged his fans and followers to help him appreciate Tonto for her nice gesture toward him.

Source: Legit.ng