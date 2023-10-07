Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo revealed details of the fulfilling bond she shares with music executive Paul Okoye, fondly known as Paulo

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has left many gushing over the beautiful bond she shares with music executive Paul Okoye, popularly called Paulo.

The Nollywood star, who was featured in the recent season of The Real Housewives of Lagos, gave netizens and viewers a glimpse of the union between her and her lover.

Iyabo Ojo shares a sneak peek of her romantic ride with Paulo, to his daughter Venessa Credit: @iyaboojoefpris, @vanzyvanz

Source: Instagram

A beautiful scene saw when Iyabo narrated to Paulo's daughter, Venessa, who was also on the TV show, about her father's chivalry towards her.

The movie star claimed that the entertainment businessman wanted to play her but found himself tripping for her at the end of the day.

Paulo, amid the conversation, tried to deny it by stating that he was trying to do business with Iyabo, who eventually fell for him.

See their family time conversation below

Iyabo Ojo's video with Paulo sparks reactions

Netizens were left with no other option than to admire the two lovebirds. See the comments below:

mzzsholz:

"Awwwwwthey have been smiling since they met the connection ."

kingjennybae0079:

"So this is love….so this is loveeeee…so this is loooove ❤️."

hodmoney_:

"In everything you do in this life just have money…."

geesnaturals_skincare:

"It's giving oo see love, Mad oo.."

marsh_melow_:

"If Nigerians support your relationship eeh! You can’t break up on us oo! Ask chef chi and Davido!!! As we done love una two like this una must stay together forever ooo."

prankhottiee:

"I love them. This their relationship must last ❤️."

ohsoyou__kay:

"Punchlines no be small ."

wonderwonder8_:

"I want to see more of Pere and Mercy posting their relationship please."

_glorianneka_:

"The daughter is really matured,she is happy for her dad n that is good."

Source: Legit.ng