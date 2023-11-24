Nigerian singer Portable buzzed the internet with a private conversation he had with UK promoter Billiamin Kunle regarding his wife's visa

Legit.ng recently reported that the street pop act lamented on social media that his wife was denied a UK visa despite the fact he applied for it

The detailed chat with the show promoter saw the singer insist that he would not travel for his gig unless his wife accompanied him

In a recent update, Portable shared details of his discussion with the UK promoter, asserting that he wouldn't participate in any shows unless his wife accompanied him.

Despite Billiamin's explanations about visa restrictions preventing Portable's wife from joining the trip, the singer insisted that he would only attend the UK event if his wife, Bewaji, accompanied him.

Netizens react to Portable's chat with UK promoter

avalonokpe:

"We like to celebrate rubbish for Nigeria, mek we continue! Imagine say na u be the show promoter and u will have to deal with dis rubbish."

ugezujugezu:

"I am still wondering why we should get a visa to visit the UK."

homeoftastymeals:

"What!!! Energy I see a man over there… me and my wife or No show!"

eko.savage:

"Portable wan dey mix business with pleasure ni sha."

suzie_pepper:

"I no blame portable! I blame una wey wan carry am go uk ! You people have joy in chaos."

obianuju_priscillia_:

"If your secret dey with portable, you suppose dey sweat by now. Just blink an eye to portable, and the rest is history."

scoobynero:

"Portable done sign too many boys and e no fit trust any of them around him wife ABEG."

ayomi_billz01:

"Omobewaji what did you add to your stew Portable wan carry you go uk by fire by force."

_mzvalentino:

"He love him wife this much but he get 300 more baby mamas. Continue Clowning."

Portable says how he met his wife, admits she suffered with him

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Portable stated that his wife Bewaji came into his life and cared for him after his first wife disappointed him.

He noted that he has other women, but they all know Bewaji come first in his life.

The singer narrated how his wife suffered for him, and he has repaid her by taking good care of her.

