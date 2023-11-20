Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has now given his fans a hack on how to start looking fresh

In a new video on his social media page, the funny man opened up on the lifestyle changes he made that benefited him

Sabinus’ video was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some of them sharing their own experiences

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus aka Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, is trending online over his advice on how to gain weight.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the humour merchant revealed the move he made to enable him start looking fresh.

Nigerians react to video of comedian Sabinus speaking on being stingy. Photos: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

According to Sabinus, being stingy has paid him very well and his cheeks are now looking rosy. He shared a video where he was seen admiring his reflection.

The comedian claimed that since he started being stingy, his cheeks have grown fat and he looks good.

In his words:

“Omo! Ever since I start to dey stingy, see the way I dey fat, see my cheek. Oh boy, stinginess dey pay o, wow! It pays.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Sabinus encourages netizens to be stingy

The video of Sabinus speaking on the benefits of being stingy raised interesting reactions from netizens. Some of them even shared their experiences. Read comments below:

divanigeriarice:

“No be lie, my younger brother that's so stingy just dey progress dey go. I don't know how to learn this stingy now for old age.”

ego__oyibo280:

“Aswear I wish I can but how can I first borns giving is our destiny.”

hon_francis01:

“U go even dey glow self .”

Elohor_sweet:

“Abeg teach me I wan learn am.”

debbycounty27:

“Na for me to dey stingy too .”

lammide2':

“Typical Igbo man.”

jahgod01:

“@mrfunny1_ remember say u go still kpai somday… if like stingin or help humans under hardship, U go still die sameday!! #BeWise.”

oluwadamilola4327:

“Lol, abi make me self dey stingy.”

ololademi69:

“He con dey glow join.”

chimkeluba_group:

“Givers never lack na so 2m take remain 400 naira.”

Mikel Obi blasts entitled family members

In other related news, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian football star, Mikel Obi, lamenting about entitled family members.

While speaking on a show with a fellow football star, Rio Ferdinand, the former Super Eagles captain complained about how it’s common in Africa for relatives to be entitled to a rich person’s money.

According to Obi, when an African person makes money, many relatives and cousins start to make demands, and sisters even marry men who believe they are sorted for being a part of Mikel John Obi’s family.

Source: Legit.ng