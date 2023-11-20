Content creator Zfancy has joined the league of expensive homeowners as he allegedly splurged N500m on a new mansion

In a post sighted online, the prankster was seen in front of his mansion with his N130m Benz parked on the side

While some netizens congratulated Zfancy, others queried his source of wealth and noted that it might be one of his stunts

Ubani Chibuike Zion, popularly known as Zfancy, has sparked reactions on social media with a recent purchase.

The prankster reportedly spent N500 million to acquire a new mansion, joining the league of public figures who have splurged millions this year.

In a post online, Zfancy stood in front of the reported mansion, N500 million, with his N130 million Benz he bought a few weeks ago.

A security personnel and an unidentified person stood with the content creator as they conversed.

Despite the viral news, the content creator, who was nabbed by military officers in 2021, has not accepted or debunked the news.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Zfancy's new mansion

While some netizens congratulated the content creator, others asked vital questions.

Read some comments gathered below:

oluwa_slimzy01:

"Nah Prank make Una no worries."

_hhorla:

"Omohhh….na to start skit and prank in conjunction oo…be like say money ch.oke there wella."

an_na_bella11:

"Where una Dey see this money??"

Make I tag efcc:sob:

mikkyx__:

"Even if you do ritual, it can never give you what YouTube money will give you…. Congrats to him, he’s the biggest YouTuber in Nigeria."

iamtrinityguy:

"Congratulations to you boss, may God build our dream house for us before the end of this Year Amin."

adelakuntufayl:

"Poor man pikin go think say no be skit money he use buy the house! No wonder the number of those int skit-making keep increasing!"

dear_hopeee:

"But it’s been long I saw this guy’s prank videos. Where he come see money bayi?"

anezmurphy:

"Lol what these guys do is to rent cars and Houses in Lekki to post online. Stop pressuring legit hustlers and honest hustlers."

realflowerboy1:

"Congratulations boss."

hypekingohis_1:

"Abi na prank."

