Nollywood actress Etinosa has joined others in reacting to news of rapper Oladips faking his death

Recall that the music star was said to have passed on after an official statement was posted on his social media page

The movie star took to social media to drag the rapper as she accused him of trying to copy Mohbad’s death

Popular Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has now spoken up after rapper Oladips, faked his death.

Recall that the music star whose real name is Oladipupo Oladimeji, left many netizens mourning after it was reported that he had lost his life.

Just a few days later, Oladips released his album and shortly after, new reports from his colleagues surfaced online that he is actually not dead.

The claims of Oladips faking his death to promote his album drew a reaction from many Nigerians including actress, Etinosa Idemudia.

In a comment that she dropped on social media, the movie star lambasted Oladips for pretending to die. According to her, she had doubts about the news of his death but she decided to keep it to herself.

Etinosa went on to say she studied the videos surrounding the claims of the rapper’s death but she didn’t want to talk about it till his team debunks the death news because every stunt must come to an end.

The actress went on to ask questions about how Oladips’ fake death was announced and accused the rapper of trying to copy Mohbad.

She wrote in part:

“The other rubbish video in a car that looked so much like Mohbad’s car video!! You guys couldn’t even be creative. You just copied Mohbad’s own word for word, Tueh!”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Reactions as Actress Etinosa blasts Oladips for faking his death

A number of netizens reacted to the actress’ take on Oladips’ death stunt. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“RIP till he comes out to say it himself… No run me mental abeg ‍♂️.”

Ifunanya_official:

“Ok , you guys are now angry that the death is fake or what exactly. God please let it be fake. , if he drops song now , I will dance to it till January.”

Kv_by_kelvin_:

“Whilst I might not fully understand his reason. But can we acknowledge that's a man struggling to make it. Even if it means faking his own death. That's a cry for help right there. That's a cry for help right there.”

Ladyque_1:

“He will make Nigerians not take the next person that will cry out serious.”

veevogee:

“It’s not even funny. Poorly scripted. Wetin him dey sing sef?”

Realmoyinoluwami:

“Una don start again, make we forgive the guy and stream his album Abeg , Wo Oladips we forgive you.”

officiallola_mo:

“If this is truly a promotion stunt then it’s very disappointing and more so disgusting especially during this period that people are still mourning an artiste that died too young and unfortunately too.”

Rhowzey:

“You literally just killed your career…cause that’s not funny, I feel emotionally abused.”

Thechefajfoodhub:

“Anyhow scripted or not…we won’t drag you..we don’t want to cry over any youth again and we will stream your songs, we know it’s not easy out there…I just want to hear that you are alive.”

dovies_naturals:

“Too poor, he’s not talented cause if he was, his talents should be enough to announce him. Even in death glory no shine. He wan be like mohbad.”

preciousiyabo_:

“We are waiting for him to talk and anyone who insults him is justified, we lost moh and all of us have been beating ourselves up for not being there when he was crying out for help, we decided to get Justice for him after his death since we couldn’t. When he was alive, Nigerians were determined to try their best moving forward to make sure we assist anyone who cries out in any way we can, we were thrown into mourning and you’ll tell us it’s a prank or PR stunt?? Please come and talk oooo and if you resurrected please hope you brought Moh with you ️ (PS: come for me at your own risk, ara nkan mi, I no dey mood).”

