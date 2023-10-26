Top Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to late singer Mohbad’s father’s recent disclosure in court

Shortly after the old man shared his thoughts about his late son’s wife, the movie star criticised him for talking carelessly

Tonto expressed her distrust for Mohbad’s father while also accusing him of setting them back in getting justice

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally expressed her displeasure with the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, on social media.

Recall that the music star’s father, Joseph Aloba, recently went viral after he made claims about the deceased’s wife, Wunmi, in court.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh blasts Mohbad's father on social media. Photos: @tontolet, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Mr Aloba’s claims went viral online, Tonto took to her official Instagram page to share her thoughts.

The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she revealed that she finds it hard to trust Mohbad’s father. She said Mohbad’s dad should have given all the information he had to the authorities instead of ‘speaking carelessly'.

According to the actress, they have been using their sweat and personal resources to make sure Mohbad gets justice, but the late singer’s dad is not helping matters even though they have begged him countless times.

She wrote:

“It's so hard to Love or even support #Generalmohbads dad. I mean if he has so much information to give, why can't he take it to the authorities?

Is online the judge and jury or Authority..Take this claims to the right authority and have them verified and pick up who you accuse.

We are using our personal resources, sweat and blood to fight for your amazing son and all you have to do is humiliate our efforts by carelessly speaking when we have begged you countless times to go give every info you have. GOD BLESS MY FATHER.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh calls out Mohbad’s father

Tonto Dikeh’s post about Mohbad’s dad spread on social media, and many netizens reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Papa9ja:

“He is clearly after property !!he Just want to bully the young wife and take aways everything from her ! May God forgive that man !”

zhee0221_____:

“Him sharing his own view of everything at the court hearing is not the right authority?? Cuz wetin una wan hear the man say gangan?? It’s like what he’s saying is not favorable that’s why there’s an issue here.”

Omolara_owoshile_:

“That man is just flowing with what is trending, he didn’t say this when the police questioned him, did he? But the moment one Rat came out to say Wunmi was sleeping with a Malian crew, he decided to go with the flow, no wahala, we accept that Wunmi is sleeping with the whole Nigeria, na who kpai Mohbad gangan we won know! Thank you.”

_annie___grace_:

“Was it not at the court he spoke yesterday??? Abi na for live video he use phone speak hmmmm”

Kennysarat:

“I feel for the young widow..... Now I see why mohbad mother left the man.”

iheanacho_peace16:

“I don wash hand comot for this matter. Tonto n iyabo I think you guys should leave this people and this case n focus on your lives.”

Ctf_exhibition:

“Did I just read ‘Begged you countless times’?”

misspresidente_:

“And you kept your son from his father??? Shey you Dey wine me how will your son make his dad his role model.”

Mohbad vomited after he was injected

Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's DJ revealed the deceased started vomiting after he was injected by a nurse.

He revealed he saw Mohbad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy, and then he got injured.

The DJ further said the hand was already swollen when they got home at midnight.

Source: Legit.ng